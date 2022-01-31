Meesho's latest TVC once again promises best price

This campaign is in continuation of the Internet commerce platform’s earlier ‘Sahi Sahi Lagaya Hai’ campaign.
We often let go of a product we like because it is too expensive and there are other pressing needs to fulfill. The usual thought is ‘Should we buy this, or will we find it cheaper somewhere else?’ Meesho has portrayed this relatable ‘Loon Ya Na Loon’ scenario in its latest campaign.
People shop to fulfill multiple desires and, for many value seeking consumers, shopping has become an exercise of choosing one desire over another. Meesho, an Internet commerce platform, highlights the ‘Loon Ya Na Loon’ dilemma often faced by consumers seeking to maximise their spend within a budget.
Featuring three TVCs that target three different consumer segments – women, men and young adults, the campaign highlights Meesho’s unmatched value proposition of offering quality products at the lowest prices.
This campaign is in continuation of Meesho’s earlier ‘Sahi Sahi Lagaya Hai’ (the right price) campaign that underlined the unmatched value proposition of the company’s appeal.
Megha Agarwal, head of growth at Meesho, said, “When consumers want to purchase something they desire, the guilt or need to cut down on other expenses often crop up, making them prioritise one desire over another. The core objective of the campaign is centred on resolving the ‘Loon Ya Na Loon’ predicament. At Meesho, we are helping millions fulfill their desires by providing them a wide selection of quality products at the lowest prices.”
Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign is based on the insight that consumers often debate: ‘Loon Ya Na Loon’, before making any purchase. The TVCs showcase the protagonist's journey from contemplation to a no-compromise shopping experience on Meesho.
“To buy or not to buy – that is the question. Which bargain-hunting, value-conscious Indian shopper has not hit the pause button and wondered about all the demands on her/his budget, before picking up something? It is this behavioural truth that we played on to land a simple message – Meesho offers prices so low, you’ll never have to choose between one thing or the other again. The result was a breezy, yet insightful campaign, which we believe will resonate with our target audiences around the country,” added Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head – West, DDB Mudra.
The campaign will air on major TV networks, in addition to YouTube and OTT platforms. Each film is shot in three zonal master languages – Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, and further amplified in other regional languages, like Assamese, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi and Telugu.
Need a social media marketing agency for your project? Choose among 82 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here