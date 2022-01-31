Meesho's latest TVC once again promises best price

“To buy or not to buy – that is the question. Which bargain-hunting, value-conscious Indian shopper has not hit the pause button and wondered about all the demands on her/his budget, before picking up something? It is this behavioural truth that we played on to land a simple message – Meesho offers prices so low, you’ll never have to choose between one thing or the other again. The result was a breezy, yet insightful campaign, which we believe will resonate with our target audiences around the country,” added Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head – West, DDB Mudra.