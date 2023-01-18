Meesho's latest campaign positions itself as a horizontal e-commerce destination

Nilesh Gupta, director, growth at Meesho said, “After a tremendous 2022, we are excited to start 2023 with our new campaign which captures our customers and the role that Meesho is playing in their lives beautifully. From planning a family holiday to starting your own Youtube channel to participating in a dance contest, we believe that everyone can and should keep moving closer to their dreams/aspirations. Meesho is here to help customers in this journey with our wide selection of quality products for all needs at the best prices. Truly, ‘Meesho pe hai sab kuch taaki aap kar payein bahut kuch’."