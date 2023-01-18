Meesho's latest campaign positions itself as a horizontal e-commerce destination

The campaign urges people to overcome their limitations and fulfil their aspirations through the platform’s wide variety of quality products.
Meesho, the e-commerce marketplace, announced its upcoming campaign, ‘‘Meesho pe hai sab kuch taaki aap kar payein bahut kuch’. With over 8.25 lakh sellers and ~85 million active product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to fuel discoverability of a wide assortment of products at the lowest prices for consumers in India.
A horizontal e-commerce platform, Meesho offers a plethora of product offerings across categories such as Home & Kitchen, Toys, Consumer Electronics, Kidswear, Personal Care & Beauty, Fashion, Sports & Fitness, Office & Stationery as well as Health & Wellness among others. The company is in the process of continuously improving the assortment through launching new categories and expanding the existing selection.
Created and conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign highlights what makes Meesho the preferred e-commerce destination for Indians. The campaign aims to empower customers to break free of their limitations and realise their aspirations through Meesho’s wide selection of quality products available at the lowest prices.
The TVCs feature the protagonist’s respective struggle with resources until they realise that all the products they need are available at affordable prices on Meesho. Everyone can and should keep striving towards their aspirations. People have the capabilities but shy away from embracing their full potential. Meesho is here to address each of these apprehensions to help people take the leap and take one step closer to fulfilling their dreams.
The videos feature pop-ups of products appearing next to the character as they worry about every requirement to help achieve their goal. Through three distinctive films that showcase relatable scenarios such as a family planning a holiday, young adults dreaming about participating in a dance competition and a young woman deliberating on launching her own cooking channel on YouTube’ the campaign highlights Meesho’s unmatched value proposition.
Nilesh Gupta, director, growth at Meesho said, “After a tremendous 2022, we are excited to start 2023 with our new campaign which captures our customers and the role that Meesho is playing in their lives beautifully. From planning a family holiday to starting your own Youtube channel to participating in a dance contest, we believe that everyone can and should keep moving closer to their dreams/aspirations. Meesho is here to help customers in this journey with our wide selection of quality products for all needs at the best prices. Truly, ‘Meesho pe hai sab kuch taaki aap kar payein bahut kuch’."
Rahul Mathew, executive director and CCO at DDB Mudra added “When you have a range as wide as what you have on Meesho, you don’t just fulfil needs but you can help fulfil dreams and aspirations. And that’s what we sought to capture in our work. Simple stories that capture the role Meesho can play in the lives of millions of Indians.”
Targeting Meesho’s key customers across markets, the campaign conceptualised by DDB Mudra will air on major TV networks- Disney Star, Zee, Sony Entertainment, UTV, Viacom, 9XM, SunTV, VijayTV, Gemini TV, Zee Kannada, UdayaTV, Star Jalsha and Pravah, ETV, & more in addition to YouTube, and OTT platforms in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi.