Meesho’s latest campaign promises shoppers ‘Sahi Sahi’ price

Leading social commerce platform Meesho has launched the ‘Sahi Sahi Lagaya Hain’ campaign, promising shoppers the best price for its products. It is targeted at value-seeking shoppers across Tier-II-plus markets.
Many e-commerce brands are now launching campaigns to make the most of the upcoming festive season. However, unlike most platforms that promise great discounts, this campaign stands out for its best price promise.
Megha Agarwal, vice president & general manager, growth at Meesho, said, “The core concept revolves around the 'right value' of a product that users often look for. True ‘value’ means having the right selection of quality products and at the right price. Over the years, we have made this a reality for our users.”
“With industry-first initiatives like 0 per cent commission, Meesho has become the lowest-cost channel for sellers. In turn, they are able to ensure the lowest prices for users on the platform. We are committed to enabling online success for millions of sellers, entrepreneurs and customers, even from the remotest town in the country.”
The phrase ‘Sahi Sahi Lagao’ (quote the right price) resonates well with Indians, as it is often used during offline shopping in the local shops. It is not to bargain with the shopkeeper for a discount, but to ask for reasonable pricing.
Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Mumbai, the campaign promises shoppers a relief from the hassle of exploring crowded local markets and negotiating with vendors. It highlights how customers can access a wide selection of quality, unbranded products at the right price from sellers across the country, directly from the Meesho app. With 100,000-plus registered suppliers, the app has become a single shopping destination, offering a wide selection of products across 100-plus categories, at the right price.
Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head - West, DDB Mudra, said, “Shopping online is an experience replete with many things – a discount here, an offer there, a new range elsewhere. We noticed that people are always locked in a struggle between ‘I paid more for this’ and ‘I paid less for that’. That’s how we hit upon the proposition for Meesho’s latest campaign – on this platform, it’s never about less or more.
“It’s always about paying the right price. Using a bargain hunter’s lexicon to bring this thought alive, we created a campaign that we believe does justice to what Meesho does – marrying the offline world with the brand’s online offering. But, more importantly, telling a consumer what’s in it for her or him, in an engaging manner.”
The TVC features the protagonist’s journey to discover the right product-price balance across India until they realise that the ultimate deal on the product of their choice was always within their reach, right in the Meesho app. The videos feature a high-voltage song track composed by the prolific Sneha Khanwalkar, while Bollywood playback star Benny Dayal lends his voice for the master song.
It will air on major TV networks, in addition to YouTube and OTT platforms, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and Assamese.