Meesho’s latest campaign promises shoppers ‘Sahi Sahi’ price

Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head - West, DDB Mudra, said, “Shopping online is an experience replete with many things – a discount here, an offer there, a new range elsewhere. We noticed that people are always locked in a struggle between ‘I paid more for this’ and ‘I paid less for that’. That’s how we hit upon the proposition for Meesho’s latest campaign – on this platform, it’s never about less or more.