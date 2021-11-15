Meta dials down on targeted advertising

New restrictions make content on sexual orientation, race, political affiliation, religion, health, a no go for advertisers.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, has announced tighter restrictions on content preferences of advertisers.
Starting January 19, 2022, the Silicon Valley-based company will remove ‘detailed targeting’. It is a targeting option that allows advertisers to personalise their messaging and reach a narrow, yet defined set of users on the social media network’s products.
This restriction envelops “topics people may perceive as sensitive” such as on sexual orientation, race, political affiliation, religion, health.
Meta, in a blog post, said the announcement is a difficult decision because it believes “the best advertising experiences are personalised.”
Digital advertising remains one of the biggest moneymakers for the social media network.
Facebook reported over $29 billion in advertising revenue in the third quarter, ending September 30, 2021, a 35 per cent increase from the same period in 2020.
This announcement comes in the wake of the ‘Facebook Papers’. It is a series of reports published by a group of news outlets giving the world an unprecedented insider’s view into the company’s working and problems. The first response from the company was to rebrand Facebook to Meta.
Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash