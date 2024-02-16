Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg takes a dig at Apple Vision Pro

Although brands like Apple and Snapchat have recently invested in the VR headset business, the market is also dominated by a number of lesser-known players who have been investing in the technology for a longer period of time. For example, Immersed- a software company that's been making work-in-VR apps. They recently launched their brand-new VR headset which according to many tech influencers is significantly lighter and less expensive headset than the Apple Vision Pro.