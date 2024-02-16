Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg takes a dig at Apple Vision Pro

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The CEO, in a video address, asserts that Meta's Quest headset outperforms the Vision Pro.
Ever since its launch, Apple Vision Pro has consistently made headlines, be it about its launch, the price point or its marketing. The general buzz around Apple’s alleged revolutionary product has been high.
However, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has a lot to say about its rival's new product. The Facebook and Instagram boss recently took personal swipes at Apple’s Vision Pro in a video address. In the video shot using the Meta Quest 3, Zuckerberg explains how his company's headset is "the best product, period."
He addresses the vast differences between the price points of both the products and how Quest 3 is better value for money.
“I expected Quest would be a better value for money for most people since it’s really good and is like seven times less expensive, but after using it (Apple’s Vision Pro), I don’t think that Quest only has better value. I think Quest is the better product, period, ” states Zuckerberg.
“Quest is better for the vast majority of things people use virtual reality for,” he adds.
Zuckerberg then compares the difference between Vision Pro’s passthrough technology and the size of the screen it captures. He then addresses how one can actually comfortably surf YouTube on Quest, .
“I am surprised at how many trade-offs it has made to the quality of the device and the comfort, economics and other aspects it has made in order to get there,” states Zuckerberg.
However, he did praise Apple for a few features in the Vision Pro. Zuckerberg accepted that the Vision Pro had some advantages - in particular a higher resolution. He also appreciated the Apple headset’s eye-tracking technology which is not available in Quest.
Concerns around Apple’s Vision Pro
Zuckerberg’s address comes amidst a lot of online conversations about Apple Vision Pro and the experiences it has given to its consumers so far. Reports suggest that the highly anticipated product has been receiving ‘mixed reactions’ from its consumers.
A few users have complained about experiencing headaches, motion sickness and irritated eyes after using the Vision Pro. Additionally, a significant number of consumers have expressed concerns about the weight of the device. Several media reports earlier this week reported that consumers are turning up to return their Vision Pro headsets.
VR headset market overview
Although brands like Apple and Snapchat have recently invested in the VR headset business, the market is also dominated by a number of lesser-known players who have been investing in the technology for a longer period of time. For example, Immersed- a software company that's been making work-in-VR apps. They recently launched their brand-new VR headset which according to many tech influencers is significantly lighter and less expensive headset than the Apple Vision Pro.
Apart from Apple, Meta and Google, Samsung Electronics, DPVR, Seiko Epson, TCL, HTC, Sony Corporation, Bosch Group, Qualcomm Technologies, Leke VR and Valve Corporation are some of the other key players dominating the AR VR headset market.
The demand for AR and VR headsets is growing across the globe. According to a report by Precedence Research, the global AR and VR headsets market size was estimated at USD 6.78 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 142.5 billion by 2032.