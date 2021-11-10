MFine delivers at-home lab tests to an unsuspecting Swiggy Uncle, courtesy his wife

As bookings of home-based lab tests go up, MFine is building on the famous campaign to drill down its offering.
The COVID-induced lockdown(s) cemented the age of delivery. Be it food, groceries, furniture or cars, you could literally order anything and it would reach your doorstep.
Of all these deliveries, the one that saw the most acceleration, like Usain Bolt in the Olympics 100m sprint final, was taking laboratory tests at home. Bi-monthly sugar check-up to that half-yearly heart check-up, everything could now be done from the comfort of your home.
There are two big reasons for the spike in the bookings of these tests from home. One, people, both young and old, don’t have to go out and visit the nearby hospital or labs. Two, it’s mighty convenient.
Ever since the lockdown(s), we’ve been forced to stay indoors, working from our sofas, attending meetings in pyjamas, and eating and ordering food more than ever before.
So, when our dear gulab jamun-loving Swiggy Uncle opened the door expecting the food delivery fellow, to his surprise, it turned out to be an executive from MFine to possibly administer a sugar test.
“These are 20-second ads and the aim was to get people’s attention in the first few seconds,” says Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas.
As the intention was to catch the viewer’s eye, Mullen Lintas wanted to lure them to think it was a Swiggy ad. “The set was designed like that, the costume was designed like that, but we wanted it to be very clear that it is not a Swiggy ad, but an MFine ad,” Khandelwal explains.
In both the ads, the aunty gets an upper hand over the uncle, who always goes behind her back to order outside food. No wonder, she was worried about his health.
“What we got right was the chemistry between both the uncle and aunty,” remarks Khandelwal. She reveals that the uncle was roped in because they could take a memorable and established campaign and build on it, i.e., “Aunty getting an upper hand over uncle this time around.”
It’s interesting to see two ads on one MFine offering, i.e., lab tests. When asked about it, Khandelwal tells afaqs! the brief was that it (MFine) wanted a specific campaign for lab tests at home. “Doing two ads for that one offering is good because it really hammers that one offering into your head.”
Arjun Choudhary, founding member and chief business officer, MFine, says, “As much as MFine is a new-age health-tech brand, care has always been at the very core of all that we do.”
“From instant online consultations to lab tests from the comfort of your homes, MFine ensures that care of the highest quality is readily accessible. Our new campaign films showcase a new aspect of that heart-warming care. This time with a pinch of mischief and fun between the endearing couple.”
Credits:
Client: Arjun Choudhary, Shanker Mohan, Nikita Aggarwal, Eti Goel, Chhavi Mahajan, Joel Joy
Agency: Mullen Lintas, Bangalore
Creative: Garima Khandelwal, Prasad Venkatraman, Abhilash Mundayat, Johns Joy, Mirael Samson
Account Management: Hari Krishnan, Lopamudra Bhattacharya, Anahita Brar, Meghna Majumdar
Planning: Ekta Relan, Sushma R Rao, Gargi Sarvankar
