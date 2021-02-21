Middle-aged, and yet looking hot; OYO’s latest spot is an endearing retort to “Log kya sochenge”

It’s the fourth and final ad from the leading hotel chain’s latest campaign that celebrates long-term relationships.
“Log kya sochenge” is India’s national pastime. Especially when we’re going to wear something we usually don’t wear… Leading hotel chain OYO’s fourth and final ad from its #YeRishtaHaiKhiska campaign tackles this question with adorable finesse.
Featuring actress Neena Gupta and lyricist/writer Swanand Kirkire as a couple, the spot has the latter (the husband) asking the former (the wife) if the swimming trunks that he intends to wear to the beach, too short and odd. She nonchalantly replies, “Don’t know about odd, but it’ll definitely look hot!”
A compliment that’s bound to lift anybody’s self-esteem. When Kirkire looks at Gupta’s swimsuit, he realises that it’s worthless to ponder over such questions and remarks, “Hot couple!”
Over the past two weeks, OYO has released three ads that depict how this middle-aged couple manage to keep the spark alive. From not being bored with each other, to ditching that candle-lit dinner plan for room service, and those cheesy one-liners that make your other half chuckle…
The spots, while making you smile, take place in an OYO hotel room. It’s a smart push to place the brand as an entity with whom you can have a comfortable and enjoyable long-term relationship.
Both the concept of the campaign and script of the films were written by OYO’s in-house global brand team, with support from Oink Films on production.
When the first spot released, Yatish Jain, chief growth officer, OYO Hotels & Homes, India & South Asia, said on OYO’s data-driven approach towards its campaign, “As the world’s largest technology-led hospitality chain, data runs deep through OYO’s DNA. We believe that speaking with our consumers directly and understanding them better will enable us to provide the best guest experiences, as well as ensure sustainable growth in the long-term for OYO."
"This Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2021), we wanted to cut through the clutter, launch a campaign that speaks to our target audience by connecting at a personal level. Once our data showcased that women were the key decision-makers, we sat with a problem statement - How to increase consideration among women but, at the same time, appeal to all our other existing and potential consumers."
"And, the creative answer to this was simple, yet impactful - ‘Long term relationship with OYO’ represented by a strong female protagonist Neena Gupta, the metaphorical play on relationships and that all are welcome at OYO. We hope our consumers resonate with this campaign.”
Added Mayur Hola, head of global brand, OYO Hotels & Homes, “All of us who've been in a relationship know that we rely on women to make all the decisions. They just make better decisions. When we chatted 1:1 with our guests, women, in particular, the same pattern applied to the room booking decision.”
“This campaign simply and charmingly reflects that reality. Whether it is the same hotel and room that we see a high repeat usage of from our guests or, indeed, a bathing suit being picked or the decision to step out, Neena takes all the calls. As it is in real life, as it should be.”
“OYO is for everyone. And through this campaign, we want everyone to feel welcome at OYO, whether it is a family, groups of friends, a local entrepreneur travelling for business or even corporate travellers. This campaign isn’t just about couples. It's about relationships, in general. By leveraging a personality like Neena, we're looking to build affection and likability among all segments of travellers, own relationships of all kinds and let them know OYO stands for them all.”
Ever since India 'unlocked', OYO has been urging people to travel once again. Last year (2020), it released two videos about visiting beaches and 'pahads' (mountains) with safety precautions, of course.
As for safety precautions, OYO, last year, announced a tie-up with Unilever, wherein the former would use the consumer goods giant’s home and personal hygiene brands to clean and disinfect its properties.
This partnership was meant for the OYO’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ initiative. The properties that clear background checks for sanitisation, hygiene and protective equipment can use this tag.
In November last year, OYO also rolled out ‘Contactless Check-in’, where guests can choose to check-in from anywhere using the OYO app and, therefore, eliminate the need for a physical check-in on arrival.