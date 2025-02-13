Millennials & Gen Z crave vibe checks—Cleartrip's new interactive feature delivers it for hotels

Planning a trip can be an exciting experience for many—choosing destinations, mapping out adventures, and, of course, picking out the perfect outfits. But nothing dampens the excitement more than arriving at a hotel that just doesn’t match the expectations you envisioned for your trip. Especially for millennials and Gen Z travellers, a trip isn’t just about the destination—it’s about the experience. Whether it's a serene retreat, a high-energy party, or a boutique stay, the right hotel vibe can make or break a vacation.

However, finding a hotel that genuinely meets your expectations may prove to be difficult. Recognising this gap, Flipkart-owned online travel agency Cleartrip has introduced a new feature—‘Explore Hotels by Vibe.’ This new offering promises to allow travellers to choose accommodations based on the overall feel of their trip.

Tavleen Bhatia, chief marketing and revenue officer, Cleartrip, tells afaqs! about the new search feature, the campaign designed to bring it to life, and its target audience.

Motive behind launching ‘Vibes’

Bhatia emphasises that while travel, particularly leisure travel, is meant to be exciting, booking platforms frequently come across as cumbersome.

“While booking hotels, users typically enter the city, number of guests, and dates, then apply numerous filters, check maps, read reviews, and consult others before making a decision. Despite these efforts, there is always some uncertainty about whether the selected hotel will truly meet expectations.”

Explore Hotels by Vibe streamlines the process by enabling users to choose the vibe of their trip and providing curated hotel options based on location, amenities, and AI-summarised guest reviews, she adds.

Campaign film with Khushi Kapoor

The brand has launched an ad film featuring Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor to amplify this message.

The video opens with Kapoor dreaming of an ideal holiday with her girlfriends, where they plan to dive into the pool dressed in colourful holiday outfits. However, their plans are interrupted by a large family celebrating a birthday right in the centre of the pool.

After waking from her unsettling dream, she looks for a 'party vibe' on the Cleartrip app to book a hotel that matches her ideal trip vibe.

“The goal for this ad was to bring out the joy of travel through an engaging, video-driven experience. With this in mind, the team sought a young and vibrant face to represent the campaign. Khushi Kapoor was chosen because she embodied this spirit effectively.”

Kapoor’s upcoming film, Loveyapa, premiered in theatres on February 7, which Bhatia regards as a “happy coincidence”. In discussing her role as a brand ambassador, she said that Cleartrip does not engage with brand ambassadors in a conventional manner.

The brand collaborates with influencers and personalities in alignment with the campaign messaging. Similar to the way they brought Chetan Bhagat on board to dispel travel myths as a writer.

The video is created in collaboration with ZeroFifty Mediaworks, an ad agency founded in 2024 by former Lintas and Tilt Brand Solutions executives T. Gangadhar, Shriram Iyer, and Rajiv Chatterjee.

Target audience

This campaign primarily targets younger millennials and Gen Z travellers, specifically those aged 22 to 35 who have disposable income and seek experiential travel opportunities. Bhatia identifies two key trends driving it: the increasing influence of Gen Z and a broader shift in travel behaviour.

A report by Snap Inc. and global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group indicates that Gen Z's economic influence is poised for significant growth. By 2035, direct spending by Gen Z (spending made by working Gen Zers with their own earnings) is projected to reach $1.8 trillion, suggesting that every second rupee spent in India will originate from a Gen Zer.

Moreover, contemporary travellers are no longer content with merely ticking off tourist sites; they now pursue unique experiences that align with their personal interests. For some, this may be a concert; for others, it might be a yoga retreat or an adventurous walk.

“Currently, Cleartrip does not offer activity bookings alongside hotel reservations. However, the platform provides relevant information to help travellers choose hotels that offer convenient access to activities like water sports." Tavleen Bhatia, chief marketing and revenue officer, Cleartrip

She adds that the company plans to expand its offerings over time to improve the overall travel experience.

Hotel curations

The new feature covers 11 unique vibes across 18 destinations and over 5,000 hotels. Bhatia explains that the collection of hotels is curated through a combination of consumer insights and Cleartrip’s on-ground network. The team maintains direct relationships with hotel partners and leverages AI to improve the users' selection process.

“AI helped extract meaningful insights from existing traveller reviews, hotel data, and local information, enabling a deeper understanding of which hotels match specific vibes.”

Media strategy

Cleartrip will adopt a thorough digital-first strategy for this campaign. The strategy will utilise performance marketing across the Google and Facebook ecosystems to enhance reach and frequency in campaigns.

The company will also invest in connected TV and focus on specific geographies where it intends to collaborate with influencers.

“Our approach to outdoor (OOH) and print will prioritise innovation. We believe that the medium should enhance the innovative message we aim to convey, and we are currently developing various activations centred around this concept," says Bhatia.

Looking ahead to the vacation season

The first video for Vibes is now live, with the subsequent release scheduled for later in February. An influencer will join a well-known sports personality in it.

“Our strategy is to continue building momentum throughout the summer booking period, as the peak travel season will be in March and April when people typically book their summer vacations. We plan to stay committed to this campaign for the next three to four months.”

Bhatia expresses optimism regarding the recent changes in tax brackets, believing that the relief in personal income tax will encourage more individuals to allocate a portion of their savings to travel, positively impacting the growth of the travel industry.