Mobile gaming gets short and sweet with ONMO’s maiden ‘Just Beat It’ campaign

Commenting on the maiden campaign, Pallavi Nayak, global head of marketing, ONMO said, “Bite-sized entertainment is on the rise across social media and digital platforms. ONMO caters to this specific demand by offering curated snackable moments across popular game titles. Our maiden campaign “Just Beat It” celebrates the joy of winning and competing against peers while not being glued to the mobile screen for too long. Short-form entertainment has created an opportunity for casual gamers to be part of the esports universe and we are confident our players will leverage ONMO as their go-to platform for games they enjoy!”