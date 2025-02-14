Modern love speaks new language—are V-Day ads keeping up with the change?

On Valentine’s Day, the world transforms into a celebration of love—storefronts glow with heart-shaped balloons, plush teddy bears line the shelves, and gifts wrapped in red and pink promise romance. Brands eagerly embrace the occasion, launching campaigns filled with familiar clichés—candlelit dinners, grand gestures, and love-struck couples lost in dreamy gazes.

Brands such as Cadbury Silk, made by Mondelez, have long presented chocolate as a way to convey feelings of love and affection. Keeping with the theme from last year, the brand has released a touching video about a penguin that has trouble expressing its emotions but finds a way to do it with chocolate.

Meanwhile, Bigbasket has taken a more grounded approach in its Valentine's Day campaign, which emphasises contemporary dating dynamics—where messages can be left on 'seen', but on-time deliveries are guaranteed by fast commerce.

Love today: Beyond labels and grand gestures



There is a lot more nuance to Gen Z’s approach to relationships than the traditional binary of single or committed. Midnight meme exchanges have become a love language, online dating apps have made finding new partners easier, and creating the ideal Spotify playlist has become a great romantic gesture.

Dating in the digital age has its own lexicon. Terms such a situationships, ghosting, benching, love bombing, casual dating, and talking stages are now part of everyday conversations. So, if you find it confusing, you're not alone.

Yet, despite this shift, most brand communication around Valentine’s Day still clings to 'old-fashioned' ideas of love. But does this narrative still resonate with Gen Z, or are brands missing the mark?

Speaking a language that feels outdated?

Is it time for brands to embrace the complexities of modern relationships? Would a more nuanced approach—one that reflects today’s dating realities—forge a stronger connection with Gen Z consumers?

Vishal Dayama, founder of Braindad, a young creative agency that was established in May 2024, claims that the marketing surrounding Valentine's Day hasn’t caught up with reality.

The former writer for the AIB team says, "In a world where love unfolds through memes, DMs, and shared playlists, the old-school notion of in-person meetings feels outdated. By ignoring the one place where contemporary relationships flourish—online—brands are completely missing the point."

He adds that brands cannot craft campaigns solely for Gen Z, as millennials are equally part of the conversation. To be truly effective, brands need to contextualise modern dating terms—not just use them.

Making these evolving concept understandable, rather than just trendy, should be the focus over the next decade, according to him.

“By first creating awareness and setting the stage, brands can ensure that Gen Z finds the messaging relatable, while millennials remain engaged and curious,” he says.

Anuya Jakatdar, co-founder of Bare Bones Collective, a creative agency, believes that dating has not significantly evolved across generations. She points out that while millennials coined the term 'it's complicated', Gen Z refers to it as a 'situationship'.

"At the core, everyone is still searching for their happily ever after. Do we want our stories to be progressive? Absolutely. Do we want them to be creative? Hell yes. But the fundamental desire to find a soulmate remains unchanged, regardless of the generation," she says.

Redefining love: A broader perspective

Harshit Sharma, founding member and senior brand strategist at Youngun, a meme marketing agency, offers a different perspective. The way many brands depict love in their ads has changed, he says. At its core, he maintains, love is still about that one special person—not just situationships or casual dating.

“For Gen Z, however, love takes on a broader meaning—extending beyond romantic relationships to include self-love, parental love, and friendships. This generation has redefined Valentine’s Day as a celebration of all the people they cherish, not just a significant other,” he adds.

Sharma argues that brands can benefit from this change by moving beyond overly romanticised narratives and embracing a more inclusive approach to love.

Pooja Thomas, associate professor at MICA, believes romance has become a battleground for young people navigating shifting gender expectations. As more urban women pursue higher education and careers, many delay marriage and parenthood, gaining financial independence.

“Romance today is fraught with anxiety, amplified by body shaming and social visibility. While young people see it as a factor in economic decisions, they struggle with their deep emotional need for love," she says.

The rise of anti-Valentine’s Day campaigns

Brands have improved their communication, but in the past two to three years, they've discovered a creative way to avoid wooing couples and instead celebrate singles.

5 Star, Sunfeast, and Flipkart x boAt are just a few of the brands that have launched anti-Valentine's Day campaigns this year to poke fun at the romantic overkill.

It remains to be seen how brands will shape their Valentine’s Day messaging next year—will they stick to tradition or embrace the evolving dynamics of modern love?