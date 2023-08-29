Momentus Digital expands in the Middle East market

This move is part of the company’s global growth strategy, and positions Momentus Digital to provide innovative and effective digital advertising solutions to businesses in Middle East.
Momentus Digital has announced their expansion in the Middle East market with the opening of a new office in Dubai. This move is part of the company’s global growth strategy, and positions Momentus Digital to provide innovative and effective digital advertising solutions to businesses in Middle East.
Middle East is a rapidly growing market with a booming digital marketing landscape. According to recent reports, the digital advertising industry in the MENA region is expected to grow to over $9 billion by 2025. This represents a huge opportunity for businesses looking to expand their reach and achieve success in the region.
“Middle East is a dynamic and rapidly growing market and we believe that our experience and approach will help businesses achieve their goals in the exciting environment. We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative digital advertising solutions to the Middle East market”, said Ms. Arooshi Dharamdasani CEO of Momentus Digital.
Momentus Digital has provided top-notch services and solutions for digital advertising to companies across sectors in India.
Momentus Digital aims to bring their unique approach to digital advertising to Middle East, providing businesses with customized and innovative solutions that drives growth and engagement. It is a Unified Media Advertising Partner, who is designed to provide the full extent of audiences through Native, Programmatic, Search, Display and Gaming audience. It specializes in a vertical where brands work with us on Brand Engagement or Performance Marketing. Its brand engagement also works on the lines of giving the right audience through the right channel at the right time.
Momentus Digital has a proven track record of success in the Indian market and we believe that our approach will resonate with businesses in Middle East, said Ashwani Mehta, co-founder, Momentus Digital.
We look forward to building strong relationships with our clients and helping them achieve success in this dynamic and exciting market, said Ms. Chavi Tandon, sales director-International, Momentus Digital.