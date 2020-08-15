Mondelez unveils Cadbury Unity Bar to celebrate the spirit of India on Independence Day

Mondelez India has unveiled its special limited-edition Cadbury Unity Bar to celebrate the spirit of India on our 74th Independence Day. This special Cadbury bar – a combination of dark, blended, milk and white chocolate united in one bar, epitomizes the common sweetness that defines us in India. As the brand claims, it celebrates our Unity in Adversity – showcasing the inherent sweetness in every Indian that has united us during these tough times.