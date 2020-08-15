Mondelez unveils Cadbury Unity Bar to celebrate the spirit of India on Independence Day

The limited-edition Cadbury bar – a combination of dark, blended, milk and white chocolate united in one bar, epitomizes the common sweetness that defines us in India.
Mondelez India has unveiled its special limited-edition Cadbury Unity Bar to celebrate the spirit of India on our 74th Independence Day. This special Cadbury bar – a combination of dark, blended, milk and white chocolate united in one bar, epitomizes the common sweetness that defines us in India. As the brand claims, it celebrates our Unity in Adversity – showcasing the inherent sweetness in every Indian that has united us during these tough times.
The Bar is priced at INR 200 and is available for order exclusively on Flipkart starting August 14, 2020.
Anil Viswanathan, irector – marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics, Mondelez India, in a press release issued by the brand, said, “We understand the role our brands play in people’s lives. The focus of the Unity Bar this year is on all Indians and the intrinsic sweetness that brings us together despite external adversity. The concept is a celebration of our shared sweetness – shared during not so sweet times among the country’s diverse citizens.”
The launch of the Cadbury Unity Bar is supported by an digital activation, print advertisements and a soon to be launched digital film. The brand is also bringing back its popular composition of ‘Kuch Khaas Hai, Hum Sabhi Mein’ to this campaign.
Mondelez India has also committed all the proceeds from the sale of the Cadbury Unity Bar to the India FoodBanking Network (IFBN) – donating chocolate bars equivalent to the total proceeds to those in need.