Move along ‘Pyaar’ because Practo has got the Doctor ka Punchnama...

… Watch Dr Chaturvedi illustrate the minds of doctors when it comes to repetitive questions from patients.
“This particular video was a chance to vent out things which I otherwise would not have been able to tell,” said Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, a real-life ENT surgeon, a writer, and a stand-up comic.
He was referring to his ‘punchnama’ that he’d delivered in a new spot for Practo, a leading healthcare platform connecting patients to doctors.
Nearly four and a half minutes long, we see Dr Chaturvedi vent out all his frustrations of the pandemic on the poor unsuspecting chap who only wanted to celebrate his birthday with his friends and asked for the doctor’s opinion.
From taking the virus for granted to learning facts from WhatsApp University to the avalanche of misinformation, the ‘punchnama’ comes as a wakeup call to all of us because the virus hasn’t abated despite the vaccines.
“People are taking it lightly because the cases and intensity have dipped. But, it is very important for us to know that to close this entire ordeal with COVID, we have to be very vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing, and not crowding up, and not being careless,” stressed the doctor.
He went on to tell us that he’d written the script for the ad and that on most occasions, he’s asked the questions as seen in the video. “It is very frustrating and irritating sometimes when people are finding ways to become careless and we can’t really be angry towards them.”
Speaking about the widespread prevalence of misinformation, he said it has risen manifold especially when it is related to COVID-19. “It’s easy to sell to people that medicines are dangerous, hospitals are dangerous… It’s hard to fight diseases, it’s harder to fight diseases when there’s misinformation.”