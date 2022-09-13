MPL Sports & BCCI launch a new campaign to include fans in the unveiling of the new Team India T20I jersey

With the World Cup just a little over a month away, there’s a new Official Team India T20I Jersey around the corner. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and MPL Sports, the official kit partner, announced a new campaign called #HarFanKiJersey ahead of the launch.

MPL Sports has launched a microsite called Har Fan Ki Jersey, where users can upload their story of what makes them a true blue cricket fan. By doing so, they will have the opportunity to be an integral part of the jersey unveiling. As the stories get populated on the site, a part of the jersey will be uncovered, giving fans a sneak peek into the much-awaited kit for this year.