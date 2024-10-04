MS Dhoni continues as brand ambassador and stakeholder of Garuda Aerospace

Cricketer and former captain of Indian cricket history announced in a Facebook post that his journey with IPO bound Garuda Aerospace continues to grow. He also stated that he believes in the vision of Garuda to make India a Drone hub by 2030.

About his association with Garuda, brand ambassador and stakeholder, M S Dhoni said, “As Garuda spreads its wings across the world, I am proud to be associated with the team’s journey in positively impacting Agriculture, Defence, Industry 4.0 and consumer drone sector as their captain”

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace added, "Mahi Bhai has been an inspiration for all of us at Garuda Aerospace. His encouragement and unwavering support enthuses each one of us to always deliver to the best of our ability.”

In 2022, MS Dhoni commenced his association with Garuda Aerospace after 100 drones were flagged off by PM Narendra Modi in 100 locations.

The company aims to expand its footprint in defence technology by transitioning into the defence drone sector. The company is working on developing cutting-edge drones for defence applications and is aiming to become a market leader in the defence segment within the next two years.