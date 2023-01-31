Mullen Lintas wins the creative duties for Hindware Sanitaryware and Tiles

Speaking of the win by the agency, Hari Krishnan, CEO - Mullen Lintas said, “Purchase decisions when it comes to Sanitaryware used to be led by functionality and value. However, that’s not the case any longer and it’s not seen as an extension of personal space and expression. This is where Hindware has made a difference with its innovations & design and our focus would be to consolidate the brand equity for Hindware based on these values & benefits. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to creating a new narrative in this category.”