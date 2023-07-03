Mullen Lintas wins the creative mandate for Hubble Money

The account will be managed by agency's Bengaluru office.
Hubble Money collaborated with Mullen Lintas, for their first ad campaign. Hubble Money is a unique, innovative, first of its kind, ‘Spending Account’ which helps users save up to 10% on all their spending on top brands across categories such as shopping, electronics, travel, food/grocery, etc. Hubble has partnered with leading brands such as Amazon, Zomato, Croma, MakeMyTrip, Nykaa, Decathlon, etc. to provide its users with a rewarding spending experience. Hubble is backed by Sequoia and other leading investors.
Mullen Lintas aims to re-frame the concept of savings in people’s minds, while also creating a shift in spending behavior of the young target group. The agency will focus on creating differentiation for Hubble Money and support their vision to be a one-stop spending account that makes spending more rewarding.
Speaking about the association, Mayank Bishnoi, co-founder of Hubble said, “Hubble is a highly rewarding spending account that is designed for you to live your lifestyle fully. We want people to get more value out of their hard-earned money when they spend on their lifestyle. 90% of people’s spending happens from their own funds and there is a need for a dedicated spending account which helps people track and manage spends better while also helping them save money. That is why we created the Hubble Money - to help users spend smartly. Whether it is ordering food, buying new clothes, or going for a vacation, consumers can now save up to 10% on every purchase. We chose Mullen Lintas because of their sharp and focused strategic approach and very exciting creative expressions. They demonstrated great understanding of the platform and the task on hand, and we also liked their passion on display. We look forward to this partnership and in creating a new financial habit with Hubble.”
Speaking about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO of Mullen Lintas said, “Building a new category is always an exciting challenge. At Mullen Lintas, we adopt a ‘Challenger’ approach to brand building, and this helps when it comes to changing an existing behaviour or deep-rooted beliefs. Our intent is to make Hubble a new habit and a new way of life for consumers when it comes to spending/saving. We look forward to creating new benchmarks in the Fintech category with Hubble.”