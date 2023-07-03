Mullen Lintas wins the creative mandate for Hubble Money

Speaking about the association, Mayank Bishnoi, co-founder of Hubble said, “Hubble is a highly rewarding spending account that is designed for you to live your lifestyle fully. We want people to get more value out of their hard-earned money when they spend on their lifestyle. 90% of people’s spending happens from their own funds and there is a need for a dedicated spending account which helps people track and manage spends better while also helping them save money. That is why we created the Hubble Money - to help users spend smartly. Whether it is ordering food, buying new clothes, or going for a vacation, consumers can now save up to 10% on every purchase. We chose Mullen Lintas because of their sharp and focused strategic approach and very exciting creative expressions. They demonstrated great understanding of the platform and the task on hand, and we also liked their passion on display. We look forward to this partnership and in creating a new financial habit with Hubble.”