My11Circle's mystery campaign aims to add an extra thrill to the IPL Season

The campaign has been created by The Script Room along with the award-winning director Vasan Bala. commenting on the association, Ayyappan Raj, Co-Founder, The Script Room live said, “It was great working with the My11Circle team in creating another exciting IPL campaign. The collaboration resulted in an interesting concept - promote the second prize, thereby creating intrigue and excitement towards the first prize. We’ve built upon our very successful campaign “The Giants” and taken it a step further with the idea of “bade se bada” for a creative visualization. Vasan Bala has done a fantastic job!”