Myntra’s multi-starrer mayhem: Celebs grumble over missing the BFF spotlight

Fashion e-commerce company Myntra has come up with its latest campaign for its Big Fashion Festival (BFF). Created by Leo Burnett, India, the film cleverly promotes Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival which went live on September 26, 2024, and its 3X offering, which is designed to provide shoppers with the best value through partnerships with brands, sellers, and banking partners.

The ad features Bollywood celebrities including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Neeti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, and the CID team—Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Dayanand Shetty (Daya), and Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet). The plot twist? When they realise Karan Johar and his lookalikes have eclipsed them for the BFF campaign, it leaves them all furious.

The film begins with Neil Nitin Mukesh storming into a room, declaring himself the “OG triplet-in-one,” referencing his meme status, and playfully lamenting missed opportunities.

The scene swiftly transitions through a series of comical clashes. Neeti and Mukti Mohan amusingly attempt to include their sister Shakti Mohan despite her absence, while Seema, Neelam, and Bhavna showcase their signature sass and fashion insights, all reminiscent of their popular OTT series. These moments have turned the ad into a viral sensation.

The CID team, under the leadership of Shivaji, delivers the punchline and wraps up the skit with signature flair. Dayanand dramatically kicks open a door, while Aditya comically interrogates the Myntra team about the choice to cast Karan Johar, proclaiming, "yeh hamara crime scene hai sir!" (This is our crime scene, sir).

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently starred alongside actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the previous Myntra ad, makes another appearance—this time as a standee—adding to the campaign’s humour. With the returns of popular shows featuring the cast, including CID and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the ad proves that the timing for the campaign is apt for reconnecting with fans.

Myntra has been emphasising the Gen Z-first approach, with all the celebrities featured who resonate with younger audiences through memes and popular OTT shows. This strategy mirrors broader trends in e-commerce, where platforms like Flipkart and Meesho are increasingly featuring celebrities to capture consumer attention in a crowded market.

As the campaign continues to make waves, it showcases not only Myntra’s innovative marketing approach but also the rising trend of incorporating multiple celebrities in a single ad—keeping viewers engaged and curious about what comes next. With the Big Fashion Festival on the horizon, Myntra’s ad is making sure to be a talking point among fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

To capture audiences’ attention, Myntra had introduced programmes such as Myntra Creator Fest and the annual End of Reason Sale in 2023. As per the brand’s blog, there is also a MyFashionGPT that enables shoppers to search for specific outfit needs by typing text in a manner that closely resembles natural speech.