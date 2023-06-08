Myntra collaborates with Adarsh Balak to promote its EORS-18

We’ve all grown up with Adarsh Balak seeping into our lives every now and then - be it the classroom or the Principal’s office, Adarsh Balak was omnipresent. The good boy charm is still very much intact in the series of new comic strips that Myntra has brought to life along with the creative agency, Talented, but with one unmissable twist - Adarsh is constantly distracted by great fashion sense. The amalgamation of humorous situations with subtle messaging of the great offers available during EORS-18 ensures that the campaign doesn’t feel like a quintessential ad but a story mixed with nostalgia, fashion and a whole lot of chuckle.