Myntra reimagines Rekha as Barbie

The brand has used AI and developed images of the veteran actor as Barbie.
As the release of the movie 'Barbie' is around the corner, we are seeing a lot of brands associating themselves with the movie either directly or indirectly.
Myntra, with the help of AI developed a few images of veteran Bollywood actress Rekha as Barbie.
The brand has used several stills from the trailer of the movie that stars Margot Robbie and has replaced her with Rekha.
The release of the movie Barbie has managed to pose itself as a cultural event on the back of its extensive and loud marketing campaign. Several brands like Myntra who have not collaborated with the movie are also developing content around the movie.