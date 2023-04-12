Myntra releases new ad film featuring Virat Kohli

In the 30-second ad film, made for digital, TV and social platforms, Virat appears in a unique and never before seen avatar by the audience. He is waiting for his friend at a movie hall, only to be astounded by his friend's elevated stylish look, which makes the latter look and feel like a star, realized via the branded fashion from Myntra. This creates a strong focus and impression in the minds of the viewers on fashion and lifestyle choices available on Myntra with validation from their favourite celebrities. The ad film thus not only showcases Myntra's diverse offerings but also celebrates fashion and lifestyle choices that enables users to make every moment extraordinary.