Myntra releases new ad film featuring Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli joins Myntra’s brand ambassadors clique that includes celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Deverakonda.
Myntra has ushered in cricketing phenom and sporting icon, Virat Kohli to join its clique of celebrity brand ambassadors, as the platform stays true to its commitment of elevating the nation’s everyday fashion quotient as part of its “Be Extraordinary Every Day” campaign. The on-boarding of Virat as Myntra’s brand ambassador is set to bring his allure, charisma, and energy to the platform's brand campaign, while enabling Myntra to tap into his loyal fanbase across the country.
In the film, Virat is representing Myntra’s diverse range of fashion and lifestyle offerings, from men's casual wear to footwear, watches, and headphones. With Virat's effortless style and innate confidence, the ad is aimed to inspire viewers to elevate their everyday look and make every moment extraordinary, driving home the point that one’s style is not just limited to apparels. Myntra's position as the ultimate destination for fashion and lifestyle is strengthened by its partnership with the celebrated cricketing superstar.
The 'Be Extraordinary Every Day' campaign puts the spotlight on Myntra's ability to offer choices for shoppers across the country, fulfilling their day-to-day fashion and lifestyle needs, and elevating their style game. This includes a wide selection of 6000+ leading international, domestic, and D2C brands, along with a colossal 1.7 million styles across a broad spectrum of price points. Myntra hosts one of the largest collections of branded men’s wear with close to 4 lakh styles from leading domestic and international brands.
In the 30-second ad film, made for digital, TV and social platforms, Virat appears in a unique and never before seen avatar by the audience. He is waiting for his friend at a movie hall, only to be astounded by his friend's elevated stylish look, which makes the latter look and feel like a star, realized via the branded fashion from Myntra. This creates a strong focus and impression in the minds of the viewers on fashion and lifestyle choices available on Myntra with validation from their favourite celebrities. The ad film thus not only showcases Myntra's diverse offerings but also celebrates fashion and lifestyle choices that enables users to make every moment extraordinary.
Speaking on his association with Myntra, Virat Kohli, said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Myntra's latest ad film, and represent the most-preferred fashion destination in India as its brand ambassador. As someone who likes to keep it casual and fun when it comes to dressing up, the campaign 'Be Extraordinary Every Day' resonates at a personal level with me, thus making this association much more special. I am excited for my fans to see me in a new avatar."
Speaking on the announcement, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO - Myntra, said, "We are extremely happy to welcome Virat as our newest brand ambassador. He is a true inspiration to millions of Indians and his style has influenced young India. We believe that this association will build salience with Myntra and enable us to connect with his fan base."
Creative Credits:
Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions
Production House: Zig Zag Films