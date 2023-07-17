Nandani Creation Limited signs Madhuri Dixit as its Brand Ambassador

As a part of this association, Madhuri Dixit will endorse “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” brand products augmenting the ccmpany’s reach across the country.
Nandani Creation announced that it has on boarded Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as a brand ambassador to promote Company’s brands “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” through in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements.
Padma Shri Award Recipient Madhuri Dixit is a popular Indian actress and artist. Starred in 70+ Hindi films, she is one of the most renowned celebrities in India. In addition to acting in films, she has also engaged in philanthropic activities. Her television work can be spotted as a talent judge for dance reality shows. She has won over 50+ awards for her outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry.
As a part of this association, Madhuri Dixit will endorse “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” brand products augmenting the ccmpany’s reach across the country. Under the branding campaign, Nandani Creation Ltd. plans to undergo promotional activities through outdoor marketing, in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements of its product portfolio. The company looks forward to having a long-standing alliance and strongly believes that the coalition will substantiate the brand philosophy.
Commenting on the engagement, Anuj Mundhra, chairman & managing director of Nandani Creation Limited said: “We are delighted to have Madhuri Dixit as the face of our brands. Madhuri Dixit shares a strategic synergy with our brand. We believe this partnership will help us to connect better with our customers and communicate our brand's philosophy. This association will also catalyze our geographical expansion and new product designs.”