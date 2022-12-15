Nandu’s launches “Great Meat Festival” campaign

The campaign is giving a view of giving the wet market buyers an opportunity to try their meat and possibly make the switch on tasting the difference.
Nandu’s launched their brand-new campaign, “Great Meat Festival” (GMF), which will be on till 21st December 2022.
The brand is committed to providing consumers with fresh, safe, and healthy meat and meat products, and this campaign is a reaffirmation of the fact that good meat should be accessible to all.
The Great Meat Festival is essentially a celebration of fresh and healthy meat and is in view of giving the wet market buyers an opportunity to try their meat and possibly make the switch on tasting the difference.
Commenting on the campaign, Narendra K Pasuparthy - Chief Farmer, Founder & CEO, Nandu’s, said, “We are known for the superior quality of meat we provide. Our customers trust in us is built on the foundation that we never compromise on their health and well-being. “Great Meat Festival” is the first of its kind, and through this campaign we aim to reiterate to our loyal patrons that they can be rest assured about the health and safety of their near and dear ones while enjoying their favourite meat and special cuts at Nandu’s. We maintain 100% transparency and traceability of our products to give our consumers the satisfaction of having chosen the truly healthy option for themselves and their families”.
Vinay Gopinath, chief operating officer, Nandu’s, further stated, “Nandu’s has always been at the forefront of rearing and providing fresh and healthy meat. Through this Great Meat Festival, we want our loyal customers and those new to the brand to know that when you buy any Nandu’s product – either online or at any of our 60+ stores across Bengaluru & Hyderabad – we guarantee absolutely fresh, safe and healthy chicken, mutton, fish or seafood, every single time. And that too, at an affordable price.”
Pavangopal A, CMO, Nandu’s said, Nandu’s Great Meat Festival is a testimony to the fact that meat-buying and consuming should be a pleasant experience. We are not only encouraging our customers to consume healthy and safe meat, but also creating a wholesome buying experience across all our channels in the process.”