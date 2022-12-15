Nandu’s launches “Great Meat Festival” campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Narendra K Pasuparthy - Chief Farmer, Founder & CEO, Nandu’s, said, “We are known for the superior quality of meat we provide. Our customers trust in us is built on the foundation that we never compromise on their health and well-being. “Great Meat Festival” is the first of its kind, and through this campaign we aim to reiterate to our loyal patrons that they can be rest assured about the health and safety of their near and dear ones while enjoying their favourite meat and special cuts at Nandu’s. We maintain 100% transparency and traceability of our products to give our consumers the satisfaction of having chosen the truly healthy option for themselves and their families”.