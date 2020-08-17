Neil Patel Digital India bags SEO mandate for Karagiri

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Bengaluru office.
Neil Patel Digital India, the high-performance digital marketing agency wins the SEO Mandate for Karagiri, Pune-based handcraft apparel, and retail brand. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Bengaluru office.
As per the mandate, Neil Patel Digital India will drive the overall SEO strategy for the brand. The agency will be involved in improving keyword results, search results, link building strategy, and optimizing the website for organic SEO.
With Neil Patel Digital India on board, Karagiri aims to strengthen its digital presence and build a strong digital community to engage with their customers. The brand aims to become a nationwide phenomenon and a household name.
Commenting on this win, Pradeep Kumaar, CEO Neil Patel Digital India, said "We are thrilled with this association, Karagiri is a reputed brand in the women's ethnic segment. Within a short span, it has been recognized as India's most trusted Ethnic Brand. We are looking forward to working with them to enhance their online reputation with our solutions. We are confident of reaching the right target audience and improving the brand's engagement by driving more sales."