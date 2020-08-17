Neil Patel Digital India bags SEO mandate for Karagiri

Commenting on this win, Pradeep Kumaar, CEO Neil Patel Digital India, said "We are thrilled with this association, Karagiri is a reputed brand in the women's ethnic segment. Within a short span, it has been recognized as India's most trusted Ethnic Brand. We are looking forward to working with them to enhance their online reputation with our solutions. We are confident of reaching the right target audience and improving the brand's engagement by driving more sales."