NESCAFÉ launches All-in-one Frappe with ‘Frappe jahan, hangout wahan’ campaign

NESCAFÉ, has launched an integrated campaign ‘Frappe Jahan, hangout wahaan’.
The launch of All-in-one Frappe is based on market insights which suggest that youngsters are moving into the world of coffee through cold coffee consumption. The new product is perfectly poised to tackle the popular perception that preparing cold coffee is a tedious task and does not have the same consistency and taste every time it is prepared. The campaign ‘Frappe Jahan, hangout wahaan’ also addresses the same notion.
Commenting on the campaign Sunayan Mitra, head, coffee & beverages, Nestlé India said “Many consumers are adopting cold coffee as the beverage of choice and while there is a sharp consumption skew in summers, cold coffee, is relevant through the year. To address this need, we have launched NESCAFÉ All-in-one Frappe with the promise of a delicious glass of cold coffee made by just adding cold water. The new product has been brought to life through a television commercial that showcases a fun, hangout moment in the everyday life of young friends over a delicious glass of cold coffee.”
The TVC has been conceptualised and created by McCann India. Commenting on the conceptualisation of the TVC, Ashish Chakravarty – executive director and head of creative, McCann India said, “The television commercial is a showcase of the functional and the emotional notes that the product touches upon. The television commercial showcases a simple story of three youngsters in their first jobs, amid a typical angsty urban day, and how a friend offers them NESCAFÉ Frappe for a moment of cool respite. The bonhomie between the young friends, and casual dialogues further convey the sense that NESCAFÉ Frappe is an easy to make delicious cold beverage that can just as easily become a part their world."
The new campaign will go live on digital and television.