NESCAFÉ launches All-in-one Frappe with ‘Frappe jahan, hangout wahan’ campaign

The TVC has been conceptualised and created by McCann India. Commenting on the conceptualisation of the TVC, Ashish Chakravarty – executive director and head of creative, McCann India said, “The television commercial is a showcase of the functional and the emotional notes that the product touches upon. The television commercial showcases a simple story of three youngsters in their first jobs, amid a typical angsty urban day, and how a friend offers them NESCAFÉ Frappe for a moment of cool respite. The bonhomie between the young friends, and casual dialogues further convey the sense that NESCAFÉ Frappe is an easy to make delicious cold beverage that can just as easily become a part their world."