Nestlé MILKYBAR unveils new campaign ‘Imagine karo, kuch naya seekho’

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Joy Chauhan, chief client officer – Wunderman Thompson South Asia & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Delhi, said, “With the new MILKYBAR thematic, we aim to build brand relevance with mothers and children with the message ‘Imagine karo, kuch naya seekho’. It leverages the concept of learning new things while they engage in imaginative play everyday. The commercial is an entertaining reminder that Milkybar believes that a kid’s imagination must be nurtured and MILKYBAR is the best way to do it.”