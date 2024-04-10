Nestle Health Science encourages people to keep their 'real age' active

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has introduced a campaign, created by Ogilvy India, for its new product Resource Activ, a high-protein drink.
Nestle Health Science has launched a campaign for its newly launched product, Resource Activ- a multi-benefit, high protein drink. The campaign builds on relatable moments from the daily lives of millennials and encourages them to pay attention to their nutritional needs in order to keep their “real age activ”!
Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the campaign has two commercials with humorous undertones.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mansi Khanna, director, Nestle Health Science India said, “Various research suggest that after 30 years of age, an individual’s muscle mass and bone density begins to reduce. Our new campaign for Resource Activ seeks to communicate this situation and highlights that with the New Edge formula, one can keep their real age active!”
Talking about the treatment, Sujoy Roy, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy, said, “We often ignore the warning signs our bodies give us after a certain age. The creative idea was to hold a mirror and show what could happen if one didn’t take care of their health right now. The product comes in as a welcome suggestion that will support one's body in staying active. Something that helps put a stop to the debate of biological age versus chronological age.”
Resource Activ, with its unique 'New Edge Formula', has high quality proteins for muscles, enriched calcium and vitamin-D for bone health and hyaluronate for skin health to address multiple nutritional needs of an individual above 30 years.
The video campaign will be broadcasted across social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and select OTT platforms.