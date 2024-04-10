Nestle Health Science encourages people to keep their 'real age' active

Talking about the treatment, Sujoy Roy, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy, said, “We often ignore the warning signs our bodies give us after a certain age. The creative idea was to hold a mirror and show what could happen if one didn’t take care of their health right now. The product comes in as a welcome suggestion that will support one's body in staying active. Something that helps put a stop to the debate of biological age versus chronological age.”