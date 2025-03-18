Sourav Ganguly auditions for a Netflix original

Not once did anybody imagine seeing former Indian cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly dress up as a cop and use his lathi to smack a criminal filmy style.

Advertisment

Unless you’re one of the good folks at Netflix India who decided to tap Dada to promote the video streamer’s upcoming original series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, a crime thriller. It is the sequel to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, which dropped on Netflix in 2022.

Do not miss the bit in the ad where a Greg Chappelesque guy is subjected to a fierce roar from the former cricketer—the two share a tumultuous history—and using then shirt sponsor ‘Sahara to Bahara’ (to be read as ‘bahar aa’).

It’s not the first time Ganguly has appeared on Netflix. He made an appearance in the video streamer’s Ind vs Pak docu-series ahead of the Champions Trophy, which India won.

Netflix has indulged in such fun tactics to promote a show or movie. For instance, we witnessed a director infuriate Shah Rukh Khan over a shot, only to realise the man calling the shots was his son Aryan Khan—all in an attempt to promote the latter’s upcoming show on the video streamer.