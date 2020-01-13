Netflix makes socialising the enemy

What is Netflix, in the grammatical sense? A noun. It is probably a verb too like many other brands have turned out to be over the years. Google, Photoshop, WhatsApp, Skype, Jet Ski, Paytm, Xerox... - all these brands are so prominent in their space that they double up as verbs. Pick any brand name from the aforementioned list and add an 'ed' suffix. Voila! You've got yourself a branded verb.