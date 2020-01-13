Netflix makes socialising the enemy

The new Netflix ads position the service as an exciting alternative to not-so-cool ways of spending time outside the home. The campaign also uses the Netflix name as a verb like Google, WhatsApp, Skype, Jet Ski, Paytm, Xerox...
What is Netflix, in the grammatical sense? A noun. It is probably a verb too like many other brands have turned out to be over the years. Google, Photoshop, WhatsApp, Skype, Jet Ski, Paytm, Xerox... - all these brands are so prominent in their space that they double up as verbs. Pick any brand name from the aforementioned list and add an 'ed' suffix. Voila! You've got yourself a branded verb.
One thing's for sure, this badge of popularity isn't earned overnight. If the usage of the Netflix name in its (v) form wasn't popular already, the brand's latest campaign 'Should've just NETFLIXed' is here to nail it on to your memory.
The campaign positions the service as a rather exciting alternative to not so cool ways of spending time outside the home. The situations featuring in the videos include a group dinner, house parties and a nightclub trip gone bad. The brand's recent campaign had billboards positioning it as an alternative to wasting time while travelling. The ad films have been crafted by The Script Room and blend in well with Netflix's current nature of communication.