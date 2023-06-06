Netflix takes over The Times of India front page to promote new drama series

The full front page ad presents the dope on the OTT platform’s latest release, Scoop, in a breaking news fashion.
Netflix has taken the print route to promote its latest drama series, Scoop. In a full front page ad in The Times of India, the OTT platform has crafted a list of stories presented in a manner that narrates the basic premise of the series.
The TV show is based upon the real life of journalist Jigna Vora (portrayed as Jagruti Pathak), who was accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011.
One of the mock headlines on the ad reads, ‘Investigative journalist Jaideb Sen shot in broad daylight’, refering to the murder of report Jyotirmoy Dey. The entire sequence of stories in the ad are follow-up questions on the murder, and the trial and acquittal of Jagruti Pathak.