Netflix’s iconic 'Tudum' gets a spooky cameo in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit theaters on Diwali, November 1, 2024, delivering the mix of horror and comedy fans have come to adore from this franchise. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri and directed by Anees Bazmee, the story is about a fraudster-turned-exorcist named Rooh Baba (played by Kartik), who gets entangled in a plot involving some evil ministers. Worldwide, the film's earnings have surpassed Rs 300 crore.

The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa trilogy, which takes place in a haunted bungalow on the outskirts of Kolkata, avoids overtly brand placements. However, there is an abundance of supernatural sponsors due to the constant appearance of ghosts and witches. And amidst all the ghostly gags, one familiar brand managed to sneak in…

In one scene, as Chota Pandit (played by Rajpal Yadav), Bada Pandit (Sanjay Mishra), and Panditayeen (Ashwini Kalsekar) run from Manjulika, they hilariously hit an invisible wall. And what sound do we hear? Netflix’s “Tudum”! Yes, the famous Netflix "Tudum" sound, accompanied by a subtle red glow that spreads across the screen, plays just as they smash into nothingness. This three-second auditory cue is heard before any Netflix’s movies and series.

To add to the buzz, the main cast—Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Anees Bazmee, and Rajpal Yadav—also appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show for a Diwali special, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show gives Netflix a shout-out in almost every episode, with the cast humorously mentioning its reach in over 190 countries. That iconic “Tudum” sound has even popped up on the show itself, starting with its debut episode, where Ranbir Kapoor’s red kurta and Kapil’s black attire cleverly recreated the Netflix logo.

Beyond Netflix, the cast continued their promotions. Kartik and Triptii teamed up with Spotify, Kartik and Vidya took the stage on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, and Kartik jumped onstage at DJ Alan Walker’s show in Mumbai, much to fans’ delight, as he danced along to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track.