Netflix’s promo for Dunki release sees Shah Rukh Khan have his visa rejected

The movie is now available on Netflix worldwide, in 190 countries.
Shah Rukh Khan, the beloved Bollywood superstar, has once again captivated audiences with his latest cinematic offering, Dunki. Originally released in theatres on December 21, 2023, the film has now found its way onto the popular streaming platform Netflix, bringing its compelling narrative to audiences worldwide.
To promote the film's Netflix release, Khan stars in a quirky and humorous advertisement that playfully addresses the visa application process, reflecting the film's central theme of immigration. The ad film has been created by Supari Studio, a branded content studio at Kulfi Collective that helps brands create video content properties for Gen Y and Gen Z audiences online.
In the promo, Khan is depicted as himself, seeking a visa to visit an impressive 190 countries, from Australia to Zimbabwe, all on a single visa. However, his quest hits a snag when he discovers such a visa doesn't exist. Undeterred, Khan showcases his global influence, citing instances such as his character Raj from "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" being a namesake for many in Britain, and even humorously claiming credit for the Statue of Liberty's iconic pose and teaching Koreans the art of heart gestures, much to the delight of BTS fans in the country.
Despite his persuasive arguments, Khan's visa application is ultimately rejected in the ad, leading to the revelation of the tie-in with his upcoming film, Dunki. The film has been released on Netflix and is available to stream in 190 countries.
The entire setting of SRK seeking a visa fits aptly with the core tenets of the movie itself. Directed by the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki delves into the complex and often perilous journey of immigration, drawing its title from the term "donkey journey," which symbolises the arduous routes people take to reach Western developed countries.
Khan's portrayal of the struggles and triumphs faced by immigrants resonated deeply with audiences, propelling the film to considerable success at the box office. In India, Dunki grossed Rs 272 crore, while overseas earnings amounted to Rs 182 crore, resulting in a worldwide total box office collection of Rs 454 crore, so far.
The decision to release Dunki on Netflix comes as a welcome opportunity for viewers who may have missed its theatrical run or wish to experience its poignant narrative once more. As the film becomes available in 190 countries on the streaming platform, audiences worldwide can immerse themselves in Khan's compelling performance and the thought-provoking themes explored in Dunki.