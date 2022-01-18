Netflix’s “something for everyone” mood continues

The video streamer has released another ad to shine a light on its diverse content, which is “for all”.
In its second ad in a row, leading video streamer Netflix India talks about its library of content that caters to just about anybody near a device with a screen.
The latest ad features a room full of testosterone. We witness a tense conversation between a rough and tough father, who prefers action flicks, and one of his sons, who likes romantic comedies.
This first ad in the NetflixForAll campaign featured an arranged marriage setting. In it, instead of “Can you make round rotis?”, the question posed to the girl was, “What do you watch on Netflix?”
These two ads come on the back of Netflix’s unexpected price drop across all its plans. The new plans went live on December 14, 2021:
● Mobile - ₹149/month from ₹199/month.
● Basic - ₹199/month from ₹499/month.
● Standard - ₹499/month from ₹649/month.
● Premium - ₹649/month from ₹799/month.
Over the last two years, because of the Coronavirus and the erratic lockdown(s) and restrictions, people of all ages streamed content in some capacity, whilst stuck at home. And, with most film studios opting for a direct to OTT release, the streaming wars became quite intense.
In the third quarter of 2021, Netflix added 4.4 million paid subscribers, surpassing its projection of 3.5 million.
With so many eyeballs, the streaming giant must have realised people’s curiosity on who is watching what. In November last year, it launched a new website to reveal viewership data on shows and movies every week, ending its quasi self-imposed opaqueness on viewership numbers.
So, what are you binge-watching right now?