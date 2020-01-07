New Colgate spot makes no mention of strong or white teeth

“However, what the brand may not like is the fact that the film made me root for Divyanshu rather than Colgate. His exploits completely overshadowed the brand's message. I watched the film again, just to gain inspiration from his journey. Interestingly, the film also brought to mind one of Colgate's earlier positioning - the ring of confidence. To me, Divyanshu's journey has more to do with his inner confidence. How does one know that his journey started with a smile? This is the fantastic story of an individual's determination to overcome his challenges and succeed. What if it began with blood, sweat and tears - and ended with a smile?,” he opines.