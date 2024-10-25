Nikon promotes capturing hidden moments during Diwali in new campaign

Nikon India, a 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, announced its ‘Diwali Candids with Nikon’ campaign. This initiative celebrates the unnoticed moments that truly make Diwali magical. While the festival is filled with lights, fireworks, and vibrant celebrations, this campaign gently shines a spotlight on the candid, joyful moments of love, friendship, and togetherness that unfold behind the scenes, capturing the true essence of Diwali.

Commenting on the concept, Sajjan Kumar, managing director of Nikon India, said, “The true beauty of Diwali lies in the unspoken emotions and quiet moments of connection that often get lost amidst the grand festivities. With ‘Diwali Candids with Nikon,’ we want to highlight those priceless, spontaneous moments that truly define the festival. Nikon’s role extends beyond just capturing images—we help preserve the heart and soul of celebrations, allowing people to relive the warmth, joy, and togetherness of Diwali for years to come.”



Adding to this, Deepak Agarwal, executive creative director, Magnon EG+, the creative agency behind the campaign, remarked, “Our goal was to move beyond the traditional portrayal of Diwali and focus on the essence of the festival—the candid moments of love, laughter, and shared experiences that usually go unnoticed. Nikon’s cameras are perfect tools to capture these subtle, beautiful emotions, and through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to look at Diwali in a new light.”

The Diwali campaign film highlights moments that make the festival special, such as morning rituals, making sweets, and decorating the home. Shot entirely with the Nikon Z6III by Nikon Creator Ranjan Zingade, the film demonstrates the camera's video capabilities and advanced features.

Additionally, Nikon India is offering deals on select mirrorless models, until October 31, 2024. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs 30,000 and benefit from easy EMI options. Nikon's latest addition Z6III is available at a special price of Rs 2,23,990 (MRP Rs 2,47,990) with zero down payment and interest-free EMIs and Instant Cashback of 5% up to Rs 10,000/-* (Terms and Conditions applied)[1] from October 24 to 31 , 2024.

Additionally, the Nikon Z8 comes with zero down payment and zero interest valid until October 31, 2024. NIKKOR lenses also feature flexible EMI plans with tenures of 18 or 24 months, allowing customers to upgrade their gear this Diwali.