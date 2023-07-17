Nippo highlights progressiveness in its 'For the New You' campaign

COO Muthar Basha who is spearheading this transformation is upbeat about the campaign: “With the new campaign ‘For the New You’, I am confident about having a fresh proposition that will be around for some time to come. Our brief to the agency was to create a fresh feel for the brand that breaks free from typical category clichés and delivers a proposition that can genuinely signify a societal shift about the changing times. While Nippo is a strong No.2 pan-India player, it was important for us to underline the brand’s heritage and connect with our consumers across India. The campaign which has just been released nicely captures this sentiment.”