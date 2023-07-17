Nippo highlights progressiveness in its 'For the New You' campaign

Conceptualised by Underdog, Nippo’s new campaign reflects the values of a new era and a changing India.
Indo National Limited, a household name in batteries with its iconic brand Nippo, for over five decades is undergoing a momentous transformation to keep in step with the values and demands of a younger and more ambitious generation of Indians. As a part of this thought process, the company has decided to expand across multiple consumer touchpoints through a range of allied categories.
With the launch of Nippo Thor Digi Alkaline AA and AAA batteries, Nippo also signals its unambiguous intent to play at the upper end of the alkaline battery market, so far cornered by just one player. Also, with LEDs, new age torches, mosquito swatters, electrical accessories and more, the company that has been identified with batteries all along, is finally hoping to break out of its one-product image once and for all.
Having unveiled its new logo just a couple of months ago in a high-decibel launch event in Chennai, the company is now ready with a multi-media brand campaign conceptualised by Underdog. ‘For the new you’ is a 360 degree campaign which urges consumers to see life from a whole new perspective and assures them that the legacy brand is evolving for and with them. It reflects the values of a new era, one in which the country’s median age is barely 28.
COO Muthar Basha who is spearheading this transformation is upbeat about the campaign: “With the new campaign ‘For the New You’, I am confident about having a fresh proposition that will be around for some time to come. Our brief to the agency was to create a fresh feel for the brand that breaks free from typical category clichés and delivers a proposition that can genuinely signify a societal shift about the changing times. While Nippo is a strong No.2 pan-India player, it was important for us to underline the brand’s heritage and connect with our consumers across India. The campaign which has just been released nicely captures this sentiment.”
BLN Prasad, V.P. Marketing, is equally excited with the challenge of revamping the brand: “When it comes to batteries and electrical products, Nippo has a rich legacy spanning half a century. Most homes in the country regard Nippo as their go-to brand for value-for-money batteries. While our other products, such as LED lights, torches, and mosquito swatters also enjoy the confidence of our consumers, we believed it was time to reintroduce the brand in a new light to reinforce an inclusive and a more accepting worldview, one which the company genuinely stands for.”
Underdog, the agency behind the creative communication strategy, has reflected the brand's new message in its all-round package, which includes two TVCs, outdoor, tactical print and digital.
Vikram Gaikwad, co-founder and CCO of Underdog, is delighted with the agency’s new campaign. He says, "For us, this was a rare opportunity to transform a heritage brand’s look and feel into something fresh, youthful, and vibrant. Nippo's new, contemporary vibe has been extended throughout its packaging and media vehicles and we hope it will resonate with its core consumers while also attracting new ones.”
Vistasp Hodiwala, co-founder and CCO Underdog says, “To reposition an iconic brand like Nippo is not just a challenge but also a responsibility. This campaign walks the fine line between old age values and new age aspirations. We have an evocative brand film that captures the sentiment of these new values across markets and another film tailored specifically for the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi viewers. What works for these films is the way the everydayness of the situations are altered by a touch that is uniquely 2023.”
The TVCs have been handled by Surbhi Bafna of TSF Films and directed by Amit Satyaveer Singh.