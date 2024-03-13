NoBroker's latest campaign highlights professional AC servicing that ensures optimum cooling

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights the benefits of NoBroker's AC service, featuring a humorous ad film.
NoBroker, a proptech unicorn company, has unveiled a new campaign promising a 100% cooling guarantee after receiving NoBroker's professional AC servicing, or else a brand-new AC will be provided to the consumer. The campaign is conceptualised and designed in-house at NoBroker and executed in collaboration with GoodFellas Studio, a production company.
This multi-channel campaign seeks to highlight NoBroker’s professional AC servicing, which ensures optimum cooling, increased AC lifetime, and greater power savings.
The film unfolds with an individual opting for professional AC servicing from NoBroker. Through a humorous narrative, the ad portrays the consumer's antics as he, despite experiencing perfect cooling, comically insists that the cooling is insufficient despite adding layers upon layers of warm clothing. This playful scenario underscores the campaign's central message: aligning with NoBroker’s promise of 100% cooling guarantee.
Commenting on the latest campaign, Saurabh Garg, co-founder, and chief business officer, NoBroker said, “We launched our AC servicing vertical just last year, and the response has been phenomenal. Consumers deserve a hassle-free experience and high quality of professional service, and that's precisely what we aim to deliver. We want to position ourselves as the first choice and the most trusted partner for consumers who are looking out for professional AC service. Usually, in the case of unorganized players in the market, consumers have to follow up with them multiple times for the service, which is extremely inconvenient and often the quality of the servicing is not up to the mark. NoBroker ensures faster resolutions with professional and seamless experience at every step.”
He further added, "This year, with temperatures soaring especially in cities like Bangalore, we decided to kickstart our campaign early. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering as we strive to be the go-to destination for all home-related needs.”
The campaign is live in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu and will run till June 2024. Consumers from Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR can book the service on the NoBroker app and website. It has leveraged various digital media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google Display Network, Facebook audience network, and OTT platforms such as Jio, Aha, Sun NXT, amongst others.