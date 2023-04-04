Noise releases new campaign #SunoDilKaShor with Virat Kohli

Encapsulating the brand’s endeavor to resonate with a larger audience base, the new digital film truly emphasizes users to listen to their noise within. Noise’s brand ambassador Virat Kohli showcases how his Noise smartwatch has his back and ensures he stays on track no matter what. Whether it is a reminder to drink water or optimizing his workout to burn those extra calories to keep him on track with his fitness goals, or meet his style requirement, the Noise smartwatch is his go-to companion who guides Virat to make healthy choices. The ad aims at deepening this positioning and strengthening consumer trust and allegiance in a light hearted manner. It will be released on the brand's digital handles, as well as run on connected TV during IPL matches.