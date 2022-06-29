Nomad Food Project’s new campaign gives a ‘sanskari’ touch to western bacon

The treatment of the film is worth mentioning. With the help of a vintage filter, it has been made it appear like a 1990s Doordarshan ad. What’s more, the ad pays an ode to some popular 90s ad taglines through their dialogues. For example, in an ode to Boost’s popular tagline, the ad ends with the entire cast saying together, ‘Bacon is the secret of our energy’. There’s a similar reference to Complan’s promise of increasing kids’ height.