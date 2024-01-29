Nora Fatehi’s deepfake turns out to be an HDFC collab

As per Fatehi, the entire ‘Lulumelon’ brand was an HDFC creation and was shared across the internet to lure people in. Mirroring the tactics employed by fraudulent entities to exploit the trust associated with established names, the team selected the well-known brand and coined 'Lulumelon.' Leveraging AI technology, Vigil Aunty was made to closely resemble and sound like Nora (with her consent), forming the foundation of the elaborate prank.