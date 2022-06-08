Nukkad By Stage launches its new ad commercial in 'Desi Andaaz'

Moreover, here at Nukkad by STAGE the offerings are in sync to reach 536 million Indians who spend an average of 24 min per day on video consumption. Hindi is their primary content language because 450 million Hindi speakers in India are twice as big a market as our country's 220 million English speakers. Keeping that in mind, Nukkad has a total of 130M+ Reach, 50M+ Views, 10M+ Engagement, 110M+ Watch Time. Following are the assets (other pages) of Nukkad By Stage: Nukkad Foodmate, Geeksmate, Duniya Digest, and Nukkad Sports with a total audience of more than 10 million.