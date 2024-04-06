Number of advertisers in first 15 matches of IPL season up 26%: TAM Sports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The first 15 matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League season witnessed a 26% increase in the number of advertisers on television compared to the previous season. According to estimates of TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research, ad volumes have also witnessed a 1% surge over the previous season’s 15-match span.
The count of advertisers increased to over 50 in the first 16 matches in IPL 17, compared to 40+ in the first 15 matches of the previous season. Meanwhile, the number of categories advertised also surged by 63% to over 50 this IPL season.
In terms of categories, gaming emerged as the top advertised category on TV throughout all 15 matches of IPL 17 with a 19 per cent share of the ad volumes. Pan masala, smartphones, food products and securities or sharebroking were among the top five heavily advertised categories in the T20 tournament during these matches. These top five categories contributed 52 per cent share of ad volumes.
Sports Technologies (Dream11), Parle Products, Playgames 24*7, Vishnu Packaging and KP Pan Foods emerged as the top five advertisers in terms of the share of ad volumes in the first 15 matches of the ongoing season of the T20 tournament. The top 5 advertisers of IPL 17 contributed 37% share of ad volumes during these 15 matches. It also pointed out that 36 new categories and 73 new brands were seen advertising during these first 15 matches of the IPL.