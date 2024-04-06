Number of advertisers in first 15 matches of IPL season up 26%: TAM Sports

Sports Technologies (Dream11), Parle Products, Playgames 24*7, Vishnu Packaging and KP Pan Foods emerged as the top five advertisers in terms of the share of ad volumes in the first 15 matches of the ongoing season of the T20 tournament. The top 5 advertisers of IPL 17 contributed 37% share of ad volumes during these 15 matches. It also pointed out that 36 new categories and 73 new brands were seen advertising during these first 15 matches of the IPL.