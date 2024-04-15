Number of advertisers in first 23 matches of IPL 2024 rise by 6% compared to IPL 2023: TAM Sports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The count of categories and advertisers increased by 65% and 37% respectively compared to IPL 16.
According to estimates of TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research, the first 23 matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17 saw a 6% surge in ad volumes per channel compared to IPL season 16.
The count of advertisers increased to over 60 in the first 23 matches in IPL 17, compared to 45+ in the first 23 matches of the previous season, showing a 37% increase. Meanwhile, the number of categories advertised also surged by over 50 in IPL 17 compared to 30+ in the previous IPL season.
In terms of categories, gaming emerged as the top advertised category on TV throughout all 23 matches of IPL 17 with a 19% share of the ad volumes. Food products, pan masala, smartphones, and securities or sharebroking were among the top five heavily advertised categories in the T20 tournament during these matches. These top five categories contributed 50% share of ad volumes.
Sporta Technologies (Dream11), Parle Products, Playgames 24*7 (My11Circle), Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi), and KP Pan Foods (Kamla Pasand) emerged as the top five advertisers in terms of the share of ad volumes in the first 23 matches of IPL 2024.
The top five advertisers of IPL 17 contributed 38% share of ad volumes during the 23 matches. It also pointed out that 37 new categories and 86 new brands were seen advertising during these first 23 matches of the IPL compared to the previous season.