Nuvoco unveils new campaign “Isme Hai Wohi, Jo No.1 Main bhi nahi”

Madhumita Basu - chief strategy and marketing officer, Nuvoco, commenting on the launch, said, "Our commitment has always been towards building a portfolio of innovative and sustainable products backed by robust research and innovations. Historically, the cement business has attempted to amplify the generic benefits of products such as strength and size. But, at Nuvoco we think that in this ever-changing and progressive world, one must also look beyond the obvious. Our focus on technology enables us to break down barriers and create new offerings, which provide more relevant choices to our customers and help them make informed decisions while building their dream homes. Duraguard, one of India's most popular cement brands, has advanced features and is a symbol of trust and longevity in the Northern and Eastern markets, and this campaign will strengthen our position even further."