Nuvoco unveils new campaign “Isme Hai Wohi, Jo No.1 Main bhi nahi”

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. has launched an integrated marketing campaign across the country with a key focus on northern India.
This campaign aims to further strengthen the consumer connect with duraguard franchise, which has several unique selling propositions.
The campaign is spread across the key regions of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. The campaign consists of a series of short films showcasing this franchise's unique properties. During this campaign, the company hopes to inspire customers to make better and more informed decisions about building their dream homes with the power of choice that the range offers. The campaign capitalizes on the differentiators and creatively incorporates humor to break the monotony in the commodity advertising space.
Madhumita Basu - chief strategy and marketing officer, Nuvoco, commenting on the launch, said, "Our commitment has always been towards building a portfolio of innovative and sustainable products backed by robust research and innovations. Historically, the cement business has attempted to amplify the generic benefits of products such as strength and size. But, at Nuvoco we think that in this ever-changing and progressive world, one must also look beyond the obvious. Our focus on technology enables us to break down barriers and create new offerings, which provide more relevant choices to our customers and help them make informed decisions while building their dream homes. Duraguard, one of India's most popular cement brands, has advanced features and is a symbol of trust and longevity in the Northern and Eastern markets, and this campaign will strengthen our position even further."
Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous commented on the campaign, "During the market research in Rajasthan and Bihar, we discovered that the market relies more on hearsay, inertia, and familiarity than on actual brand research. As a result, this vastly differentiated and technology-driven product range necessitated a vastly superior and disruptive narrative capable of challenging the status quo which not only facilitates in validating consumer choice but also gives them a clear feature-benefit advantage. Thus, we came up with this campaign with the words "ISME HAI WOHI, JO NO.1 MAIN BHI NAHI."