Nykaa debuts on OTT with ‘Nykaa Wali Shaadi’ on JioCinema

Nykaa Wali Shaadi is a new series premiering on JioCinema on January 31, which follows the journeys of four real brides as they prepare for their weddings. The series showcases how Nykaa helps these brides achieve their dream bridal beauty looks, offering personalised guidance and beauty solutions. Each bride’s transformation is documented, highlighting their stories and the connection between their beauty and their special day.

THE BRIDES:

Jagriti Rajulu: Jagriti’s wedding is a celebration of resilience. After being diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after her engagement, she underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, but never gave up on her dream of a vibrant wedding. Her story highlights recovery and inner strength.

Seema Priyanka Gowdar: Seema, a decorated army officer, has dedicated her life to serving her country, including missions at the Indo-China border and in Sudan. Her wedding is a moment for Seema to embrace her own beauty and allow herself to be celebrated.

Maiti Shahani Kapoor: Maiti’s wedding blends her Nepali-Sindhi heritage with her partner Mushad’s Parsi-Punjabi roots. Her journey reflects the beauty of embracing both tradition and modernity, and Nykaa helped her create a look that mirrored her personal evolution.

Avantika Chhabria: Avantika and Divyam’s story is about a long-lasting love that began in 7th grade. What started as a friendship grew over 15 years into a strong partnership based on trust and shared dreams. Their wedding marks the culmination of a bond that has evolved over time.

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, MD and CEO of Nykaa, shared, "Weddings are pivotal beauty moments, and at Nykaa, we understand how essential it is for brides to feel confident and radiant on their special day. We have always believed that beauty is personal—it’s about embracing your true self. We’re not just selling products; we’re here to guide, educate, and empower our customers to feel confident in who they are. Whether through our online platforms or in our stores across India, we connect with them on a deeper level, offering expert advice and personalized guidance to help them discover the beauty that’s uniquely theirs."

Zoya Akhtar added “At Tiger Baby, we endeavour to tell stories that though diverse in format, are equally impactful. Through our collaboration with Nykaa, we got to highlight the glory of Indian weddings through powerful narratives that celebrate women and beauty both inner and outer.”

Reema Kagti said, “Partnering with Nykaa on this exciting project allows us to bring authentic narratives of strength and beauty to life. With Tiger Telly, we’re crafting powerful stories in both short and long formats, and we look forward to sharing these heartfelt, empowering journeys with the viewers.”



Talking about this Partnership, Vivek Mohan Sharma, head - branded content and MTV properties revenue, JioStar says “We’re constantly challenging the status quo with boundary-pushing collaborations, and Nykaa Wali Shaadi is a perfect example of this approach. This isn’t just another beauty show; it’s a celebration of real brides and their personal stories, crafted with Nykaa’s ethos of personalized, inclusive beauty at its core. Through this partnership we’re driving an emotional connection with audiences creating a moment of real transformation. This collaboration delivers a powerful brand experience, amplifying Nykaa’s presence and impact, while offering our viewers content that resonates on a deeper, more meaningful level.”



"My wedding day was a celebration of love, life, resilience, and strength. I loved how I looked and thoroughly enjoyed being part of the show. By staying true to my skin tone, hair length, makeup style, and heritage—while marrying the man of my dreams and being surrounded by the people who matter most—I felt truly radiant. I’ve learnt that beauty comes alive in the way you love yourself despite the changes, in the kindness you show others, and in the resilience that keeps you moving forward. My wedding look wasn’t just about appearance, it captured the strength and transformation I've embraced, making the celebrations truly memorable." - Jagriti

"My journey with Nykaa during our wedding was about more than just beauty, it was about embracing courage, individuality, and elegance. As a woman guarding the nation, I've always believed in leading with strength and resilience. From boots to heels, this collaboration symbolised my transformation, showing how boldness and beauty coexist. Nykaa brought together incredible talent and creativity, making every moment unforgettable. The artistry wasn’t just about enhancing my look; it honored the story of a woman who balances grace with grit. I envisioned our wedding as a dream celebration, and with Nykaa’s touch, it truly became one. Thank you for making me feel stunning and elevating the entire experience, it was a true reflection of who I am: fearless, bold, and unapologetically me!" - Seema

“My three-day journey with the Nykaa team was unforgettable, thanks to their incredible support. They made everything smooth and so much fun. Nykaa helped me embrace my individuality and reminded me that beauty isn’t just about how we look—it’s about feeling confident and strong. When we feel confident, we truly shine.” - Maiti

"Working with the Nykaa Wali Shaadi team felt like a perfect extension of our journey. From the start, it was about celebrating the love Divyam and I have nurtured over 15 years. The process was seamless, joyful, and unforgettable, just like our story. It was a beautiful manifestation of everything we dreamed of." - Avantika