Nykaa launches The Global Store to offer International beauty, skincare brands in India

The platform offers labels from countries across the world including the US, South Korea, Finland, Australia, and Dubai, among others. These brands have been carefully selected and chosen based on global trends. The focus has been on specific skincare concerns, artisanal beauty, mineral based makeup, plant powered haircare and science based clean beauty.

Some of the prominent brands on The Global Store include the recently launched brand Dr Barbara Sturm (luxury skincare that combines the power of ingredient science and potent plant extracts for a #SturmGlow), Pur Cosmetics (mineral-based makeup and skincare solutions- Cosmetify's Hottest Brands of 2020), Butter London (multiple award winning nail products that are formulated with clean ingredients), Cosmedix Skincare (luxe clean skincare line with celebrity followers like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Beiber, Victoria Beckham, Demi Moore), Erno Laszlo Skincare (clean science luxury skincare, considered to be Marilyn Monroe & Audrey Hepburn's secret beauty weapon), Rahua (high quality haircare products inspired by the Amazonian rainforest), and Rodial (global luxury skincare that offers targeted treatments) among others.