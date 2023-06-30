ODN bags eCommerce creatives mandate for Hindware Limited

Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware Limited, added, "We are committed to providing exceptional online experiences that truly connect with our customers. By partnering with ODN, an expert in strategic eCommerce content strategies and solutions, we are aiming to effectively showcase our product range and engage with our customers in an impactful way."

In addition to the deep understanding of the eCommerce industry, ODN is known for their ability to convert digital creatives into tangible sales. Leveraging data analytics, digital creativity, and consumer insights, ODN will use their expertise to craft engaging and persuasive Shop-Now™ Content for Hindware. By implementing effective eCommerce content strategies, ODN aims to enhance Hindware's customer engagement, attract new buyers, and drive revenue growth.