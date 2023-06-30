ODN bags eCommerce creatives mandate for Hindware Limited

Under the categories, ODN will also work on product ranges with separate audience segments.
ODN (‘Open Doors Now’), and Shop-Now content strategies, announced that it has bagged the eCommerce digital creatives and content mandate for Hindware brands in the sanitaryware, bathroom and kitchen fittings categories.
Hindware limited is a part of Somany Impressa Group. Under the categories, ODN will also work on product ranges with separate audience segments – Premium: Italian Collection; Mid-Range: Hindware; Base Range: Benelave by Hindware.
As part of the mandate, ODN will build e-commerce creatives and content including brand collaterals, A+ content, infographics, catalog shoots, product listings, product title descriptions and more. ODN’s Shop-Now™ content strategy for Hindware will be aimed at driving sales in various product categories on key online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart. ODN’s expertise lies is Shop-Now™ content for eCommerce marketplaces that convert brand and product searches into eCommerce sales.
Narinder Mahajan, CEO and co-founder of ODN, said, "It is a privilege for us at ODN to be trusted by a pioneering brand like Hindware for building and growing their online presence. Further, home as a category is a big focus area for ODN this fiscal.”
Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware Limited, added, "We are committed to providing exceptional online experiences that truly connect with our customers. By partnering with ODN, an expert in strategic eCommerce content strategies and solutions, we are aiming to effectively showcase our product range and engage with our customers in an impactful way."
In addition to the deep understanding of the eCommerce industry, ODN is known for their ability to convert digital creatives into tangible sales. Leveraging data analytics, digital creativity, and consumer insights, ODN will use their expertise to craft engaging and persuasive Shop-Now™ Content for Hindware. By implementing effective eCommerce content strategies, ODN aims to enhance Hindware's customer engagement, attract new buyers, and drive revenue growth.