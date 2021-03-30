OkCredit onboards Mullen Lintas

The three-year-old OkCredit simplifies bookkeeping for shop owners and their customers in tier II, tier III, and beyond cities. Currently, its users are spread across 2,800 Indian cities. The app is available in 13 vernacular languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and others. OkShop, another product from OkCredit stable, enables them to take their shop online - easily and free of cost, and become a part of Digital India. OkStaff lets small businesses and shop owners manage employees’ payments, attendance and more. Together, these solutions aim at digitizing the small-scale businesses of India and contribute to the nation's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-dependency.