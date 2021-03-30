OkCredit onboards Mullen Lintas

The account will be handled by agency's Bangalore office.
The Bangalore office of Mullen Lintas was recently appointed as the brand strategy partner for OkCredit. The app-based solution has given a modern makeover to the traditional record keeping system of small businesses.
The three-year-old OkCredit simplifies bookkeeping for shop owners and their customers in tier II, tier III, and beyond cities. Currently, its users are spread across 2,800 Indian cities. The app is available in 13 vernacular languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and others. OkShop, another product from OkCredit stable, enables them to take their shop online - easily and free of cost, and become a part of Digital India. OkStaff lets small businesses and shop owners manage employees’ payments, attendance and more. Together, these solutions aim at digitizing the small-scale businesses of India and contribute to the nation's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-dependency.
OkCredit has already seen transactions worth billions resulting from over 55 lakhs active merchants, while OkShop and OkStaff have on boarded over 1,50,000 and 20,000 active merchants, respectively.
Speaking about the partnership with Mullen Lintas, Harsh Pokharna, CEO, OkCredit said: “We are excited to bring on board Mullen Lintas as our partner to help build the Brand Identity for OkCredit. Their consumer understanding and experience with building brands is what really stood out for us and we are confident that we can create a unique and engaging story for OK Credit as we move into our next phase of market development.”
Excited about playing this crucial role in digitally transforming a large section of business owners in India, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “OkCredit is revolutionizing the small business economy in India and we are delighted to be given the opportunity to partner them. It’s an exciting new category that is poised for growth and we are looking forward to partnering the team at OKCredit to create relevance and engagement for the brand as it charts its journey towards creating success for the small business economy”
Mullen Lintas is already working on campaigns to get small businesses, merchants, shop owners and entrepreneurs onboard with their clients to make their businesses efficient.