Oktobuzz bags social media marketing mandate of HarperCollins India

Expressing his happiness on this win, Hemal Majithia, CEO & founder, Oktobuzz, said, “There is a strong probability that the publishing house behind your favorite book or author is HarperCollins. Today the author portfolio that HarperCollins boasts of in India and Internationally is awe-inspiring. Being an agency that is strong in the book-marketing domain, at Oktobuzz, we are super excited to partner with HarperCollins to enhance their brand presence in India, especially leveraging the power of digital. In this so-called attention economy where the audience is consuming content in various formats, we want to get the written word its due share again by enhancing its cool quotient and share of attention that books get. We have partnered with HarperCollins before to promote Ashwin Sanghi and Amish Tripathi’s books, both of which went on to be bestsellers in 2022. The experience of having closely worked with us on these projects and our legacy in book marketing and our understanding of the ever-changing digital landscape certainly helped this partnership fructify.”